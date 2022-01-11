CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,443 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.75% of Colliers International Group worth $40,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $399,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

