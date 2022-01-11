Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 132.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

