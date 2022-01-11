Cipher (CPR) Achieves Market Cap of $31,885.64

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Cipher has a total market cap of $31,885.64 and $1,988.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00394314 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008554 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.66 or 0.01269549 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

