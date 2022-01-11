CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. First Bank & Trust increased its position in CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 311.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $31,569.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

