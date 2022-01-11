Citigroup Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $37.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Plug Power stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after buying an additional 765,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

