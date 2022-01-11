Citigroup Increases Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $280.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.43% from the company’s current price.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $105.55 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

