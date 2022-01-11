Citigroup Upgrades FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Buy

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

NYSE:FMC opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,099,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after buying an additional 475,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

