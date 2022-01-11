Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,384. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

