Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $99.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

