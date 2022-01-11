Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Down 3.3%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.26 and last traded at $67.26. 2,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 229,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $938.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.