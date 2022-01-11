Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

