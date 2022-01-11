Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.