Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.82.
Clorox stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
