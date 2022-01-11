Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.82.

Clorox stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after buying an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

