Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Trimmed by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,164 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $69,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $5,739,300.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,295 shares of company stock worth $121,085,923. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.