CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.94

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 308398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$236.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Essam Hamza purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,819,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,214,230.

About CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.