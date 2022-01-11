CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.94

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 308398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$236.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08.
In related news, Director Essam Hamza purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,819,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,214,230.
About CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)
CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.
