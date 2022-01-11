CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Price Down 5%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.77. 192,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 113,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCRF shares. dropped their target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

