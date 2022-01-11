Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 2,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,057. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 104.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 110.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

