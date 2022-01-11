CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 99,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 43,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of CLPS Incorporation worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

