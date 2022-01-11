CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.63.

CCMP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.22. 578,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,466. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

