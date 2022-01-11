CME Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.66. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CME. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $222.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12-month low of $177.73 and a 12-month high of $232.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

