Coastline Trust Co Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

