Coastline Trust Co Has $9.44 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average of $232.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

