Coastline Trust Co Purchases 140 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $435.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

