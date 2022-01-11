Coastline Trust Co Purchases 413 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.41.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $518.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

