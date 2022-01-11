Coastline Trust Co Sells 675 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $79.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

