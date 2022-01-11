Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Critical Survey

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -167.42% -64.16% -34.22%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Codex DNA and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Codex DNA presently has a consensus price target of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 136.15%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Codex DNA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 12.42 -$45.39 million ($2.50) -5.05

Codex DNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

