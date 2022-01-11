Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cogent Communications by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

