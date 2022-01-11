Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.82. 96,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,498. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
