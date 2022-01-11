Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.82. 96,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,498. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

