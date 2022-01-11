Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after buying an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,034,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

