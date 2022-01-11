Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Coherent makes up 1.4% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Coherent were worth $43,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Shares of COHR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.96. 847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,597. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.85 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

