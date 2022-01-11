Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. 883,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,404,240. Comcast has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

