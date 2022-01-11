Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

CMCSA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,404,240. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

