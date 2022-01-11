Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

