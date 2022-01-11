Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1,404.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,433 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 734,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

