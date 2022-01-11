Commerce Bank Has $3.49 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in McKesson by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

McKesson stock opened at $250.72 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $251.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.