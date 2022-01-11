Commerce Bank Has $4.50 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

