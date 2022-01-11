Commerce Bank Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $2,331,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,155,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,379 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

