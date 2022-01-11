Commerce Bank Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $263.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.25 and its 200 day moving average is $286.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

