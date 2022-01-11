Commerce Bank Sells 424,254 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,254 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.78 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,822 shares of company stock worth $745,224. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.