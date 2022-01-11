Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,266,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

