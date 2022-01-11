Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $615,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 318.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,960 shares of company stock worth $7,876,547. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVN. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -163.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.