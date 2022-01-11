Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trinseo by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.