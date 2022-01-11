Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.