Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 491 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $63,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 601.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,286,000 after buying an additional 457,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.