Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,714 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Hibbett Sports worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $101.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $895.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

