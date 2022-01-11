Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.27. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

