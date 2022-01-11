Comparing Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boxed and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vipshop 0 7 2 0 2.22

Vipshop has a consensus price target of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 139.60%. Given Vipshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Boxed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Vipshop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.39 $905.28 million $1.25 7.11

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 4.80% 18.86% 10.30%

Summary

Vipshop beats Boxed on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous. It cooperates with domestic and overseas brand agents and manufacturers. The company was founded by Ya Shen and Xiao Bo Hong on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

