CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure Inc is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc, formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J.

