CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CMPO stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $10.75.
About CompoSecure
