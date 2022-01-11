Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.28. Approximately 6,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $77.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSVI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Services in the third quarter worth $46,400,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Computer Services by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

