Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.17 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

